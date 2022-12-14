A singing nun who won "The Voice" left the order after she achieved fame

Christina Scuccia when she was a nun Photo by Thaler Tamas; CC-BY-SA-4.0

In 2014, Christian Scuccia was an Ursuline nun who won the TV competition, the Voice of Italy.

The Ursuline nuns belong to a cloistered religious order. Their roots date back to 16th-century Italy. The nuns are committed to education and social justice while bringing the message of the Gospels to all people.

Christina was just 25 years old when she decided to sing on The Voice in 2014. She told the judges that she had "a gift to give."

In an article, she stated that she had always been interested in music when she was growing up. For her, singing was a way to praise the Lord and help with evangelization.

Christina's choice of song for the competition was Alicia Keys' "No One."

She stunned the world with her voice and millions of fans fell in love with the nun who wore the habit while she was singing. In the final, she won the trophy with 62% of Italian viewer votes. After she won, she prayed to God in front of the audience.

While Christina had her fans, she also had her critics who thought her choice of songs was out of character for a nun.

Fast forward to 2022 and Christina was no longer a nun. Instead, she was working as a waitress in Spain.

Last month in November 2022, she appeared on an Italian TV program and announced that she had given up her vows to devote herself to a full-time music career. She claimed that this did not mean she had renounced her faith and that she was simply devoted to her music.