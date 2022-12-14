Frank Hayes was the only jockey who won a race while he was dead in the saddle

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpHs9_0ji6SLVU00
Frank Hayes in the 1920sPhoto byUnknown: Public Domain Image

Frank Hayes (date of birth is debatable but listed as 1901 - 1923 on Wikipedia) is known as the jockey who won a race despite being dead in the saddle.

Hayes was born in Ireland and wasn't a jockey by profession. Rather, he was a horse trainer and a stableman who became a stand-in jockey.

Hayes decided to race in the Belmont Park steeplechase race with a horse owned by Miss A. M. Frayling called "Sweet Kiss."

Sweet Kiss was just an outsider and wasn't expected to win the steeplechase. Her odds were 20:1.

The race occurred on June 4, 1923. Hayes rode Sweet Kiss to the finish line in first place position.

He was still in the saddle when he crossed the finish line but then tumbled down. Doctors rushed to his side and pronounced him dead immediately. He had suffered a fatal heart attack during the race.

Hayes was young in his 20s or 30s. Doctors believe that the stress, excitement, and extreme weight loss were the cause of his death. A newspaper reported that he had slimmed down from 142 pounds to 130 pounds within a short period of time to meet weight requirements.

Right before the race, he had spent several hours jogging off the weight, sweating, and denying himself water. By the time, he got on the saddle, he was already very weak and tired.

Hayes was buried three days later dressed in his racing silks. He was buried at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.

Hayes was the only jockey to have won a race after death.

As for the horse, Sweet Kiss, no one rode her again in a race and she was nicknamed "Sweet Kiss of Death."

# Animals

Comments / 22

