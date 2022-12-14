These nine babies born at the same time broke the previous Guinness record held by the eight kids born to Octomom

The world's only nonuplets with their parents and sibling Photo by Facebook

Nonuplets (nine babies born at the same time) were born for the first time in a clinic in Morocco on May 4, 2021. The nonuplets and their parents were from Mali, West Africa but the family had moved to Morocco prior to giving birth to the nine children.

A year later, they were listed on the Guinness Book of World Records as the most children delivered at a single birth to survive. The Guinness Book of World Records had waited a whole year to ensure that the babies survived before listing them as a record.

The previous record had been held by the eight children, octuplets, born at the same time to Nadya Suleiman of the U.S. The octuplets had been born in 2009.

Although the nonuplets had broken a world record and survived, they required so much care that doctors kept them in the hospital in Morocco for 19 months. They only returned home to Mali very recently in December 2022.

The nonuplets which included five girls and four boys were born prematurely at 30 weeks. Each baby weighed between one and two pounds at birth requiring specialist care. Fortunately, the government of Mali helped the family financially and ensured that all the babies survived.

The babies and their parents have become famous in Mali with people wanting to meet them.

Their parents claim that each baby has a very different personality.

Nonuplets are extremely unusual and rare. There has never been a case of nine kids born at the same time surviving for more than a few hours. The nonuplets from Mali have already survived for more than a year.