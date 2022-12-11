This silent TikToker who never says a word in his videos made $10 million this year

Khaby Lame Photo by Pinterest

According to Fortune, Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker and he's made $10 million this year.

Lame joined TikTok in 2020 during the pandemic. He quickly racked up the views despite not saying a single word in his videos. A part of the reason for his silent videos was the fact that he could not speak English.

His videos seem relatively simple. They are short comedy skits that involve mocking complicated life hack videos with funny facial expressions, a shake of the head, and extended arms. He does not speak.

On June 22, 2022, Lame became the most-followed TikToker with nearly 150 million fans. Lame is also on other social media channels such as Instagram and Twitter but he reigns supreme on TikTok.

Lame was born in Senegal but his parents and three siblings immigrated to Italy when he was a year old. His family struggled in Italy. They lived in public housing and until 2020, Lame worked as a CNC machine operator at a factory near Turin. He was laid off in March 2020 and began making videos on TikTok.

Lame is now a multi-millionaire. He reportedly earns as much as $750,000 per video. He has partnered with name brands. He recently received $450,000 through a partnership with Hugo Boss.

Lame realizes that social media fame is fleeting. He is currently learning English and hopes to make it to the movies acting alongside the likes of Will Smith who he says inspired him.

As of December 2022, Lame is still listed as having the number one most followed TikTok account. He is expected to remain at the top for a while.