Man goes viral for making pizza in a kitchen-less hotel bathroom but receives flak for mentioning its "bathroom taste"

Making pizza on the bathroom counter Photo by TikTok/barfly7777

The New York Post has an interesting article about a Tik Tok influencer who recently went viral. The food influencer went viral for demonstrating how to make pizza in a kitchenless hotel bathroom.

The influencer with the account name "barfly7777" has lately been posting hacks about hotel hacks and hotel cooking. He is an expert at MacGyvering up food in kitchen-less hotel rooms.

For example, he has grilled steaks using an iron and has also used a toaster as a miniature chicken griddle.

However, in his recent TikTok video, he decided to make pizza in the hotel bathroom in full view of the toilet and this has some netizens feeling grossed out.

In the TikTok, the influencer chef mixes the ingredients on the bathroom counter and uses a pill container as a measuring cup.

He adds seasonings to the dough on the bathroom counter, mentioning that the seasonings are needed "to cover up the taste of the bathroom."

The influencer cooks the pizza with a hot plate and pan and then crisps the top of the pizza with a heat gun. The heat gun would brown the pizza.

TikTok viewers were reportedly repulsed by the "bathroom pizza." And with good reason.

A WebMD study found that bathrooms in three-star hotels had 320,007 bacterial colony-forming units per square inch. Surprisingly, five-star hotel bathrooms were even worse with 1,011,670 colony-forming units per square inch.

Bathrooms in private homes were much cleaner than hotel bathrooms with only 452 colony-forming units per square inch.

With hotels being a cesspool of germs, it makes sense that viewers are concerned about the influencer's cooking habits.