A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records

Alena Analeigh Wicker Photo by Facebook

Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13.

The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.

She holds a second record for being the second youngest person ever (among all races) to get accepted into medical school. She also holds a third record for being the youngest person ever to work as an intern at NASA.

Alena is a child prodigy. She reportedly began reading chapter books when she was three years old and took high school courses at age 11. She also enrolled in two colleges at age 12 to earn two separate degrees.

Alena was a college junior at Arizona State University and at Alabama's Oakwood University when she decided to apply for early acceptance into medical school at the University of Alabama. Alena was accepted into medical school in May 2022.

Alena has her own Instagram account called "thebrownstemgirl." As a minor celebrity, she has partnered with a Barbie YouTube channel and is now hoping that she will have a chance to go to space.

Alena's journey to medical school hasn't been without setbacks. In elementary school, she was reportedly bullied for being very smart and she had a principal mention that she wouldn't be able to get all A's because of her skin color.

However, Alena has been able to prove her naysayers wrong.