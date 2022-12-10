King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features

Yuva Photo by Unknown; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut.

At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.

However, Yuva was not an Egyptian pharaoh. He was a key advisor to King Amenhotep III and may have served as the "King's Lieutenant." Yuva's daughter was Queen Tiye, the wife of Amenhotep III.

When Yuva's tomb was discovered, archaeologists were awed by the remarkable preservation of his face and body. Although the tomb had been plundered by thieves, Yuva's face remained undistorted and undisturbed.

According to the archaeologists who found his body, he was 5'4 feet in height, had wavy hair, and was an older man.

Archaeologists noted that he did not have classical Egyptian features that the other mummies had and his origins are unclear.

Historians believe that Yuva might have migrated from a neighboring country near Egypt. He lived in Upper Egypt which was an area that is predominantly Egyptian.

There is no evidence that Yuva was foreign other than the appearance of his mummy and the spellings of his name.

Yuva is believed to have died when he was in his mid-50s. He and his wife were buried in the Valley of the Kings at Thebes.

The tomb was found with their opulent funerary goods and archaeologists could immediately confirm their identity. Yuva was found with a gold plate covering his embalming incision. He also had a necklace composed of gold and lapis lazuli beads.

The mummy of Yuva remains a stunning example of ancient Egyptian embalming.