A young couple on a raw fruit diet claim that they no longer have cavities or body odor

A fruitarian diet or a fruit diet is a highly-restrictive vegan diet. The diet primarily consists of raw fruits but vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, and seeds are eaten in moderation.

Cooked food including cooked fruit is avoided. Also, grains, legumes, and tubers are avoided.

The major drawback to a raw fruit diet is malnourishment. Several nutrients that the body needs would be lacking in this highly restrictive fruit diet including a lack of proteins, fats, calcium, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Other side effects of a fruitarian diet are anemia, fatigue, a weakened immune system, and osteoporosis. The fruit diet may also not be the right choice for those suffering from diabetes, insulin resistance, or polycystic ovarian syndrome.

However, there may be some surprising benefits as well. A young couple in their 20s is providing a testament to the benefits of a fruitarian diet. They ate only fruits, leaves, and nuts that they picked themselves.

As a consequence of the diet, they claim that their vision has improved, they no longer have cavities in their teeth, and despite rarely bathing (they are both nudists), they have no body odor.

The young couple does not feel restricted by their raw fruit diet.

In fact, they may not be wrong about the benefits. According to science, there are some food items that do make you smell better.

Body odor is determined by genetics, health, personal hygiene, and diet. And foods in the fruitarian diet such as apples, citrus fruits, celery, and fennel seeds can make you smell better.

However, the Cleveland Clinic and some medical experts do not recommend the fruitarian diet as it can be dangerous and very restrictive.