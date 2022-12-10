A Saturday Night Live episode reveals the true identity of Hello Kitty who isn't a cat after all

Hello Kitty in a department store Photo by Halokattiez; CC-BY-SA-4.0

According to media reports, some people are only now realizing that the plush toy and cartoon character of Hello Kitty isn't a cat but is meant to represent a human being - a young girl.

Apparently, a recently aired Saturday Night Live episode (December 2022) with a Hello Kitty theme led to the revelation for some people.

Hello Kitty is a fictional character that was first created in 1974 by Yuko Shimizu in Japan. The character is owned by the Japanese company, Sanrio.

Hello Kitty may look like a white cat with a red bow but she is actually a young school-age girl whose full name is Kitty White. Sanrio has pointed out that Hello Kitty was never shown walking on four legs and she doesn't eat cat food. This should have been an indication that she was not an animal.

Although of Japanese origin, Hello Kitty lives in London with her family and has a twin sister called Mimmy. Mimmy is depicted with a yellow bow.

Originally, Hello Kitty was marketed toward pre-teen girls but gradually it became popular among older kids and adults as well.

Despite having been created over 45 years ago, Hello Kitty remains popular as ever and has become a multi-billion dollar industry. In 2014 alone, she was estimated at over $7 billion a year.

Adults love Hello Kitty so much that a few people have had her image tattooed on their bodies. Hello Kitty-themed merchandise remains popular and she even has her own Hello Kitty convention and is the main character of Sanrio theme parks.

Not everyone loves Hello Kitty. There has been criticism about her lack of a mouth and sweet image.

However, the recent interest in Hello Kitty indicates that the character isn't going out anytime soon.