The brutal "Mother of All Surgeries" may involve the bulk removal of up to nine organs

Surgical Room Photo by Pfree2014; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Among cancer patients, it is called the "Mother of All Surgeries" or MOAS. It is a marathon surgery that may take at least 12 hours or more and the term "barbaric" has been used to describe the procedure.

MOAS refers to cytoreductive surgery in combination with HIPEC (heated intra-peritoneal chemotherapy).

In cytoreductive surgery, all sites of cancer are removed from the abdominal cavity. The procedure may involve the bulk removal of organs.

In a complete cytoreduction, the spleen, gall bladder, right hemicolon, and rectum may be removed. In women, the uterus and the ovaries may also be surgically removed.

The surgery is combined with HIPEC in the second stage where doctors pump hot chemotherapy drugs into the abdomen to kill the cancer cells. The chemotherapy is delivered while the patient is on the operating table.

This surgery is used to treat patients with different types of advanced cancers including gastric cancer, colon cancer, appendiceal cancer, intra-abdominal cancer, and gynecologic cancers.

In one woman suffering from a rare form of appendix cancer, up to nine organs were removed in a 13-hour surgery. All the organs that she could possibly live without were removed including her appendix, large bowel, parts of the small bowel, gall bladder, spleen, womb, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix as well as her stomach lining and navel.

The surgery is very complex and only a few select surgeons may be skilled in this sort of procedure. However, it may be a last-ditch attempt to save a cancer patient's life when all else has failed.