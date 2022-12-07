The spit of these monkeys is used to make a rare, specialty coffee that is very expensive

Formosan macaque Photo by Photo by KaurJmeb, in Taipei Zoo; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The spit of the Formosan rock macaques and rhesus monkeys is used to make a rare, specialty coffee called the monkey spit coffee.

Formosan rock macaques are endemic to Taiwan while rhesus monkeys are distributed in different countries in Asia including India and China.

The concept of monkey spit coffee originated in Taiwan more than 40 years ago. Monkeys often visited coffee farms and picked the ripe coffee berries to eat. They would then spit out the seeds without swallowing them for fear of indigestion. The saliva of the animal would break down the coffee's enzymes changing the flavor of the beans.

A coffee farmer decided to roast the beans that the monkeys had spat out. Before roasting the beans, the beans had to be unshelled and sun-dried.

The farmer discovered that the monkey-processed beans had a unique and sweet flavor with a vanilla-like scent. The coffee tasted very different from typical coffee.

The coffee became popular and also expensive due to the additional processing involved. The production of coffee is obviously dependent on monkeys but other environmental factors need to be considered as well.

Monkey spit coffee is reportedly popular among coffee connoisseurs in a few countries such as Taiwan and certain parts of India. However, it remains rare and hard to find. It may be found in specialty coffee stores or ordered online from high-end coffee retailers.

According to the website, the Coffee Lab, monkey spit coffee beans can cost roughly $320 per pound. However, it is reported to be worth the taste.