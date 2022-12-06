Britain's real-life underwater city of "Atlantis" was destroyed more than 8000 years ago

Part of the British Isles Photo by Fair Isle from the sea from the south by Mike Pennington; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The legend of Atlantis is that of a mythical lost city that was destroyed by a tsunami thousands of years ago.

Britain has its own real-life Atlantis but it is called Doggerland.

Doggerland was an area of land that connected Britain to continental Europe. This area of land is now submerged beneath the North Sea.

While the name "Doggerland" may seem strange, it refers to the Dogger Bank which is a stretch of seabed in the North Sea that is named after 17th-century "Dogger" fishing boats.

When Doggerland became submerged, it cut off the British Isles from modern Belgium, the Netherlands, and parts of Scandinavia.

According to Heritage Daily, Doggerland existed around 10,000 BC - 4000 BC and was populated by Mesolithic people. It was a land that was rich with wildlife enabling its inhabitants, the hunter-gatherers, to thrive.

Archaeologists have uncovered many artifacts from within the Doggerland region including hunting artifacts, textile fragments, dwellings, and even remains of mammoth and human bones. A skull fragment of a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal was discovered from material that was dredged up from the area.

Divers have also discovered prehistoric forests in the area. All that remained of these forests were compressed trees and branches.

Researchers believe that Doggerland was submerged following a massive tsunami caused by a submarine landslide that occurred off the coast of Norway in 6200 BCE. Another theory is that when the ice melted from the last glacial period, the sea levels rose and Doggerland eventually became submerged.

Still, the lost region of Doggerland did not become submerged all at once. It took centuries for the whole region to go underwater.