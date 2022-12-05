The only ancient Egyptian mummy that received French military honors

Statue of Ramses II Photo by The Book of Knowledge, The Grolier Society, 1911; Public Domain Image

Only one Egyptian mummy received modern military honors when it was flown to France for treatment.

The mummy of Ramses II was flown from Cairo, Egypt to France because it needed to be treated for a mysterious disease linked to a fungal infection. This happened more than 45 years ago in 1976.

Ramses II (1279 -1213 BC) was the third pharoah of the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt. He was known to be one of the greatest pharoahs of ancient Egypt.

When he died in his early 90s, his body was moved to the Valley of the Kings. His body was discovered in 1881 and was displayed in the Egyptian museum until 2021. The mummy is currently displayed in Cairo's National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

While the mummy currently rests peacefully, it was transported to France in 1976 for preservation and for further studies.

At the time, the mummy was decaying and scientists were worried that its condition was threatened by a fungoid growth.

With the approval of the Egyptian government, it was agreed that the mummy would be treated and examined in France.

As the remains of the mummy arrived at the airport, it was greeted by France's Secretary of State for Universities. There was also an army detachment at the airport that was the equivalent of a Marine honor guard.

The body of the deceased Ramses II was treated with respect and honor that would have been accorded to a king.

The mummy was then driven to a museum where it was examined by scientists. After the investigation of the mummy, it was returned back to Egypt.