The trailer for the Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan" surpassed over 3.5 million views after one day on YouTube

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017 Photo by Mark Jones from Stradishall, Newmarket, suffolk; CC-BY-2.0

On December 1, 2022, Netflix released the trailer for the documentary titled "Harry and Meghan."

The trailer was just a minute long and featured black and white pictures of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. There were pictures of them celebrating and laughing together but there were also more serious images of Meghan crying and Harry in frustration.

The overall tone of the documentary was bleak and depressing despite some of the happy images. This indicates that there may be serious revelations about the British Royal Family that will be unexpected for viewers.

There has been criticism from royal experts that the documentary is specifically intended to upset and "distress" the royal family. Other critics claim that the release of the trailer for the documentary was intentionally timed to coincide with Prince William and Princess Catherine's visit to Boston.

Royal fans are equally divided. However, it does seem that initial interest in the documentary is high.

According to the Economic Times, while the trailer was only released on December 1, it had already surpassed over two million views on YouTube alone. Current stats are at plus 3.6 million views after one full day passed.

The trailer on YouTube has also received more than 18,870 comments and more than 17,000 likes. However, most of the comments seem critical of the couple.

The documentary is expected to be released during the second week of December 2022. It will air in six parts. It looks like all six episodes will be highly anticipated.