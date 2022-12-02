The 10th US President, John Tyler was born during George Washington's presidency and his grandson is still alive today

President John Tyler in the 1860s Photo by Unattributed; Public Domain Image

President John Tyler (1790 - 1862) was the tenth president of the US who served from 1841 to 1845.

He succeeded to the presidency when President William Henry Harrison (1773 - 1841) died just 31 days after he was inaugurated as president. At the time, Tyler was his vice president.

Tyler became the first vice president in history to directly succeed to the presidency.

Tyler was born to a prominent family in Virginia that owned slaves. When he was born in 1790, George Washington was still serving as the first president of the United States.

In his personal life, Tyler fathered more children than any other president. He had eight children with his first wife and after his wife died, he remarried a second time. With his second wife, he had seven children.

Tyler died more than 159 years ago in 1862 but what is fascinating is that his grandson is still alive today (as of December 2022).

Tyler's grandson is Harrison Ruffin Tyler (born 1928). Harrison's father was Lyon Gardiner Tyler (1853 - 1935), one of the sons that Tyler had with his second wife.

Harrison, age 94 as of December 2022, holds the record for being the grandchild of the earliest former president - that is a president who was alive at the same time as George Washington. Harrison is also the last living grandchild of President Tyler.

Harrison currently suffers from dementia and had a series of mini-strokes a few years ago. He lives in a Virginia nursing home.