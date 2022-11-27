The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there

Roopkund Lake Photo by Schwiki; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons.

The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.

Skeleton Lake is frozen for most of the year. However, when it becomes warm, hundreds of human skeletons emerge from the lake and some reportedly still have flesh attached to the bones.

Scientists have attempted to study some of the remains in the lake. A genetic study revealed that the bodies in the lake were not dumped all at once. Rather, the bodies were thrown into the lake through the ages. Some skeletons were more ancient than others and dated back to sometime between the 7th and 10th centuries.

Also, the skeletons were racially different. Some of them were of South Asian origin while others were East Asian origin and even more surprising, there were some of Mediterranean descent. The genetic ancestry of the people of Mediterranean descent would have been most similar to modern-day Greeks.

Basically, the lake contained a hodgepodge of distinct population groups who lived in different time periods. The skeletons were also of different ages ranging from children to the elderly.

Despite the mystery of Skeleton Lake, it remains a popular site for those who enjoy trekking in the Himalayas. Most visitors may come to see the skeletons in the lake but they also get to experience the stunning views.