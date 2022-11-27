Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years

Interior of Theopetra Cave in Greece Photo by Tolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.

Scientists estimate that Theopetra Rock formed between 137 and 57 million years ago which corresponds to the Upper Cretaceous period. It was during The Upper Cretaceous period that dinosaurs, birds, marine life, and mammals became common.

This was followed by a large scale mass-extinction of plants and animals within a short geological time period.

In the modern world, the cave has served as an archaeological site and is important because of evidence collected from inside that shows it was occupied by humans as far back as 130,000 years ago.

The cave is only 5,380 square feet but it has a large entrance that enables light to flood inside.

Human remains have been found inside the cave with one burial dating from 14990 - 14060 BC. Other skeleton burials date between 7000 and 7500 BC.

There were also human footprints and stone tools found inside the cave that may indicate that Neanderthals used it as a shelter.

While the cave was occupied throughout the ages, it was also periodically abandoned possibly due to the collapse of the roof or water entering inside.

There is a man-made stone wall inside the cave. The wall dates back to 21,000 BCE and is considered to be the oldest known example of a man-made structure.

According to Google Reviews, Theopetra Cave is temporarily closed to the public.