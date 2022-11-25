This 12-year-old is earning a Ph.D. in Physics and he also set a world record

Laurent Simons Photo by Facebook

A Belgian boy, Laurent Simons, is considered to be a child prodigy. Last year in 2021, Laurent received fame for completing his Bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Antwerp in Belgium.

At the time, Laurent was only 11 years old and he had completed his Physics degree in just one year when it would have taken at least three years. Laurent set a record for being the second youngest graduate in the world after Michael Kearney who holds the world record for graduating at age 10.

Laurent did not just earn a degree in Physics. He also earned it with the highest of honors graduating summa cum laude.

Laurent is continuing to set high standards. Just this year in July 2022, he completed his Master's degree in Physics again setting the highest of standards and graduating summa cum laude.

Laurent is currently studying for a PhD degree in Physics. His interest has always been classical mechanics and quantum physics.

When he first spoke to the media, he stated that his ultimate goal was immortality. To attain immortality, Laurent's thought was that the human body could be replaced with mechanical parts in the future.

By studying for his PhD at the young age of 12, Laurent is already looking towards the future.

His parents have set up an Instagram account for him and Laurent also has plans to set up his own YouTube channel.

It's not just all work and no play for Laurent. He has made time to hang out with his friends and he even met Pope Francis I.

To follow Laurent, check out his Instagram page.