This 12-year-old is earning a Ph.D. in Physics and he also set a world record

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogceV_0jNO2sH600
Laurent SimonsPhoto byFacebook

A Belgian boy, Laurent Simons, is considered to be a child prodigy. Last year in 2021, Laurent received fame for completing his Bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Antwerp in Belgium.

At the time, Laurent was only 11 years old and he had completed his Physics degree in just one year when it would have taken at least three years. Laurent set a record for being the second youngest graduate in the world after Michael Kearney who holds the world record for graduating at age 10.

Laurent did not just earn a degree in Physics. He also earned it with the highest of honors graduating summa cum laude.

Laurent is continuing to set high standards. Just this year in July 2022, he completed his Master's degree in Physics again setting the highest of standards and graduating summa cum laude.

Laurent is currently studying for a PhD degree in Physics. His interest has always been classical mechanics and quantum physics.

When he first spoke to the media, he stated that his ultimate goal was immortality. To attain immortality, Laurent's thought was that the human body could be replaced with mechanical parts in the future.

By studying for his PhD at the young age of 12, Laurent is already looking towards the future.

His parents have set up an Instagram account for him and Laurent also has plans to set up his own YouTube channel.

It's not just all work and no play for Laurent. He has made time to hang out with his friends and he even met Pope Francis I.

To follow Laurent, check out his Instagram page.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Children# PhD# University# Education# Arts and Culture

Comments / 178

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
164764 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Archaeologists find out exactly what type of snacks were eaten by ancient Roman spectators in the gladiator arena

Gladiator scene in a painting by Jean-Leon GeromePhoto byphxart.org; Public Domain Image. The Colosseum in Rome is considered to be the largest standing amphitheater in the world even today.

Read full story
74 comments
Maryland State

This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria

Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.

Read full story
8 comments

The ancient Mayan tomb of the "Red Queen" was surrounded by treasure and covered in blood-red dust

Tomb of the Red Queen in MexicoPhoto byAnagoria; CC-BY-3.0 The Tomb of the Red Queen is a burial chamber that contained the remains of a Mayan noblewoman. The tomb is located in Temple XIII in the ancient Maya city of Palenque in southern Mexico. It dates back to 600 to 700 AD.

Read full story
19 comments

The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there

Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.

Read full story
162 comments

A Viking king and his men chose to be buried alive instead of surrendering to their enemy

Image of a Viking shipPhoto byAustralian National Maritime Museum on The Commons; No known copyright restrictions. King Harald I Fairhair was a Norwegian king who ruled from c 872 to 930. Harald is thought to be the first King of Norway. He is a historical icon in Norway.

Read full story
72 comments

Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years

Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.

Read full story
95 comments

A woman dropped off an Apple 1 computer at a recycling firm not realizing it could be worth up to $905,000

Apple 1 microcomputer on displayPhoto byCynde Moya; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Apple Computer 1 or Apple-1 was the original computer that was first designed by Steve Wozniak. Both Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc.

Read full story
264 comments

Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford had a long relationship but she once slapped him so hard that his teeth broke

Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford in the 1946 movie, GildaPhoto byColumbia Picture; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood actors Rita Hayworth (1918 - 1987) and Glenn Ford (1916 - 2006) were some of the most glamorous film stars in the 1940s.

Read full story
70 comments

Archaeologists find that 5500-year-old Mesopotamian bowls contained meat, bone, and marrow

Mesopotamian bowl from 3100 to 2900 BCPhoto byZunkir; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Ancient Mesopotamia includes the region of modern-day Iraq. The first urban society is thought to have developed in Mesopotamia about 5,500 years ago.

Read full story
15 comments

Psychedelic toad native to the U.S. is a source of hallucinogens for humans

Sonoran desert toadPhoto byCredit: Holger Krisp; CC-BY-3.0 Earlier this month (November 2022), the National Park Service issued a warning to the public. The agency requested that visitors refrain from licking the Colorado River toad (also known as the Sonoran Desert toad) or by its scientific name, Incilius alvarius.

Read full story
34 comments

The mystery of the Mummies of Venzone is that they were mummified naturally and not by humans

The mummies of Venzone were discovered in the 1600s in Venzone, Italy. There were several mummies that were buried beneath the town's cathedral. The bodies dated back to the 1300s.

Read full story
36 comments
Massachusetts State

A disease spread by rat urine decimated Native American villages enabling the Mayflower pilgrims to land unhindered

Pilgrims meeting the Native AmericansPhoto byThomas Quine; CC-BY-2.0 It was called the Great Dying Plague and it lasted from 1616 to 1619. The plague was responsible for decimating the village of the Patuxet.

Read full story
792 comments

Kim Kardashian's famous ancestor includes the first King of the Scots but has she been to Scotland?

Kim Kardashian in 2009Photo byCredit: David Shankbone; CC-BY-3.0 In 2019, the media reported that Kim Kardashian was descended from Scottish royalty. A Scottish journalist Craig Williams discovered that Kim's family was fond of Scottish names. Kim's niece, Penelope Disick was given the middle name "Scotland."

Read full story
19 comments

The medieval Battle of Visby left behind a mass grave of children and elderly soldiers still wearing their chainmail

A victim of the invasion of Visby in 1361 still in his chainmailPhoto byWolfgang Sauber; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Battle of Visby which was fought in 1361 is associated with mass graves.

Read full story
135 comments

The time in history when humans almost vanished from Earth and the population dwindled to a few thousand

Remains of a volcanic craterPhoto byMartin Falbisoner (1978–); CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the biggest mysteries in human evolution occurred roughly 70,000 years ago. According to scientists, humans (Home sapiens) underwent a genetic bottleneck.

Read full story
670 comments

"Sleeping Beauty" mummy buried in an Italian catacomb appears to open and close her eyes

The "Sleeping Beauty" mummyPhoto byCredit: Maria la sposo; Public Domain Image. The "Sleeping Beauty" mummy is the embalmed body of a two-year-old girl who died in 1920. Rosalio Lombardo was born in Palermo, Italy in 1918. Just one week before her second birthday, she died of pneumonia. Her grief-stricken father requested that her remains be preserved.

Read full story
242 comments

A small girl suffers from a disease so rare that she is the only person in the world to have it

A young child (generic picture)Photo byPhoto by Daiga Ellaby on UnsplashonUnsplash. There is only one person in the world who is recorded to be suffering from a specific mutation that causes Mandibuloacral Dysplasia.

Read full story
8 comments

The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin

An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.

Read full story
385 comments

The world's oldest artificial eye was found in the 5000-year-old skeleton of a six-feet-tall woman from ancient Iran

Oldest artificial eye on 5000-year-old skeleton in IranPhoto byCredit: Facebook. Fake eyes or artificial eyes have actually existed for thousands of years and they have their origins in ancient medical history.

Read full story
205 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy