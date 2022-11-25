The mystery of the Mummies of Venzone is that they were mummified naturally and not by humans

Mummies of Venzone Photo by Geobia; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The mummies of Venzone were discovered in the 1600s in Venzone, Italy. There were several mummies that were buried beneath the town's cathedral. The bodies dated back to the 1300s.

Surprisingly, at the time of discovery, the bodies had not decomposed. The bodies had shrunk and dried up but overall remained intact. They were preserved from decay and the basic features of the body were still noticeable. The skin was the consistency of parchment paper.

Over the next few centuries, a total of 42 bodies were dug up from the tomb.

The bodies had been mummified by natural processes. In fact, all the bodies had undergone spontaneous mummification in just a short period of time after being buried.

The mummification of these bodies still remains a mystery and scientists are not certain about what could have caused this. There are several theories that exist.

One theory is that a fungus called Hypha tombicina existed within the tombs and the coffins. The fungus could have absorbed moisture, multiplied rapidly, and then dried the body before it could enter the state of decomposition.

However, scientists were unable to recover any trace of the fungus. Another theory is that the bodies were preserved because of the presence of limestone and water protection of the tombs.

Today the mummies are a site of tourist attraction in Venzone. The mummies are visible in the Crypt of the Cemetery Chapel of Saint Michael located in the S. Andrea Apostolo Cathedral churchyard.

The mystery of the mummies' preservation remains unsolved.