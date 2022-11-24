The time in history when humans almost vanished from Earth and the population dwindled to a few thousand

Remains of a volcanic crater Photo by Martin Falbisoner (1978–); CC-BY-SA-4.0

One of the biggest mysteries in human evolution occurred roughly 70,000 years ago. According to scientists, humans (Home sapiens) underwent a genetic bottleneck.

A genetic bottleneck is a sharp reduction in the population or decrease in genetic diversity due to significant events such as natural disasters or the result of human activities.

Scientists have linked the genetic bottleneck to a supervolcano that erupted around the same time 70,000 years ago.

The supervolcano was called Toba located in Sumatra in Indonesia. Toba's eruption has been described as "mega-colossal." It is supposed to be the largest volcanic eruption that the world had ever seen.

Scientists claim that Toba's eruption would have dimmed the sun, disrupted the seasons and sources of water as well as scattering hot ash across the region.

The temperature of the planet would have plummeted. Plants and animals would have been affected and the human population dwindled down drastically.

Not all scientists are convinced that the supervolcano Toba was responsible for the genetic bottleneck. They state that they found evidence in Africa indicating that early humans lived robust lives even after the supervolcano eruption. Instead of the supervolcano, they support the theory of the founder effect.

In the founder effect, a new population is established from a very small number of individuals that split from a larger population. In the founder effect, a community would only marry and reproduce within their own small group.

Scientists claim that the founder effect could explain why a section of early humans left Africa and moved to Asia, Europe and other parts of the world. This may not have resulted in a drop in population. Instead, there would have been less genetic diversity in these groups that split and moved to other parts of the world resulting in the genetic bottleneck that occurred 70,000 years ago.