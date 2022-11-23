The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin

An example of a deformed "alien" skull Photo by Dennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.

The skull was unusual and malformed when paranormalist Llyod Pye claimed to have had it in his possession. The volume of the skull was larger than that of the average adult human. The back of the skull was flattened and there were deformations in the cranium.

Pye claimed that the skull was first discovered in 1930 in a mine tunnel near Chihuahua, Mexico. The skull was supposedly buried next to a normal human skeleton.

Pye claimed that the Starchild skull was the offspring of a human and a lifeform of extraterrestrial origin. He staked his career on the promotion of the skull and even wrote a book titling it "Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid."

In his book, he claimed that the skull had undergone 8 years of scientific testing and that the testing indicated that the skull was not entirely human.

However, scientists claim that the skull most likely belonged to a human child who suffered from congenital hydrocephalus and died as a result of it. The deformations in the cranium would have been due to the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull.

Additional DNA testing indicated the presence of X and Y chromosomes in samples taken from the skull. This was evidence that the child had parents who were both humans. Mitochondrial DNA obtained from the skull also revealed that the skull was of Native American origin.

From Pye's point of view, there were strands of DNA from the skull that were of "unknown" origin and were most likely of alien origin.

Pye died in 2003 and the mystery of the Starchild Skull has been laid to rest for now.