The world's oldest artificial eye was found in the 5000-year-old skeleton of a six-feet-tall woman from ancient Iran

Oldest artificial eye on 5000-year-old skeleton in Iran

Fake eyes or artificial eyes have actually existed for thousands of years and they have their origins in ancient medical history.

The world's oldest prosthetic eye was first discovered in Iran's "Burnt City" in 2007. The Burnt City in Iran is an archaeological site that contains a Bronze Age urban settlement. It is located in the region of Sistan in Iran.

The fake eye was found by archaeologists in an ancient grave. It was found in the left eye socket of the skeleton of a woman. The archaeology team estimated that the eye dated back to 2900 BC - 2800 BC.

The design of the ancient fake eye was made to ensure that it resembled a natural eye. The fake eye had a spherical appearance and a convex surface. The eye had a smaller circle in the center to represent the corneal. There were also golden wires inside the eye that looked like fine capillaries.

The craftsmanship of the eye was very detailed. There were two holes with gold wire on either side of the eyeball to help keep the eye inside the socket and make its insertion easier.

The eye was made of natural tar and animal fat which is what preserved it for almost 5000 years.

Archaeologists believe that the ancient designers of the eye were very knowledgeable about the anatomy of the natural eye to replicate a fake eye.

The artificial eye was placed in the eye socket of a woman who was estimated to be six feet tall. Evidence reveals that she was a young woman in her 20s and she may have been wealthy. The eye was worn while she was alive because there was preserved eyelid tissue stuck to the fake eye.