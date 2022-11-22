Brooke Shields is directly descended from the House of Torlonia, an Italian princely family with a huge fortune

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouG1B_0jJwTYuC00
Brooke Shields in the 1980sPhoto byCredit: PH1 Doty, U.S. Navy; Public Domain Image

The House of Torlonia is an Italian princely family that made their fortune in the 18th and 19th centuries by managing the finances of the Vatican.

Marino Torlonia (1725 - 1785) was the first member of the house to become influential. Marino had ties to France but he settled in Rome and his family established a bank there.

Marino's son Giovanni started to manage the Vatican's finances. He received favors from the pope and was provided with the noble title of "duke" and "count." The family became influential and rich in Rome.

Descendants of Marino Torlonia became mayor of Rome and received the titles of "prince."

The grandmother of American actress, Brooke Shields, Marina Torlonia di Civitella-Cesi, was a member of the house of Torlonia. Marina's father was titled Prince of Civitella-Cesi.

Marina came to the U.S. in the 1930s. She was very wealthy and lived a socialite lifestyle. She married twice. Her first husband was Brooke Shield's grandfather, an amateur tennis player. Their son, Francis Alexander Shields was Brooke Shield's father.

Marina died in an automobile accident in 1960 at the age of 53. When she died, the New York Times caption about her death was "Princess dies in crash."

The Torlonia family still hold a vast fortune including one of the most important classical sculpture artworks numbering 620 pieces. It is reported that the Italian government tried to buy the collection for $1.2 billion but the sale did not go through. They also own numerous properties in Rome.

It is not certain if Brooke Shields will inherit any of the wealth in Italy or if that is solely for her Italian relatives.

# Wealth# Ancestry# Actress# Italy# Nobility

Comments / 221

