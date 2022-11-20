The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwide

Bedbugs have always been a real problem for libraries. Bedbugs found in library books are not uncommon and the problem persists even now in 2022.

One of the worst incidences of bedbug infestation in a library occurred at the Denver Public Library in 2009. An elderly patron borrowed some rare books and took them home. Unfortunately, the patron lived in a bedbug-infested apartment and when he returned the rare books, he unknowingly brought the bedbugs back to the library. The books that he returned contained bugs, larvae, and droppings.

The library became infested and 31 books were destroyed. Four areas of the central library had to be fumigated. The replacement cost of the books was $12000 and the fumigation cost was $6000.

The incident at the Denver Public Library highlights the most common way for bedbugs to enter libraries - when a patron's home is infested with the bugs. Another way that bedbugs enter libraries is through people such as those who are homeless and tend to spend long hours in libraries. In this case, the bugs hitch a ride on their clothing or belongings. The bedbugs are then found in the chairs, sofas, and computer stations.

Although the Denver incident occurred in 2009, the problem is still very prevalent in 2022.

In July 2022, two libraries in Sacramento, California, found bedbugs in their books. The books were immediately isolated and placed in quarantine.

Libraries are now being proactive by inspecting books and treating furniture.

Pest control experts state that the incidence of bed bugs in libraries is still low but it always pays to be careful.