In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down

Engraving of a medieval nun Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image

The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England.

Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.

That was when reports of lewd behavior reached the ears of the bishop in the region. He sent a delegate to find out what was happening at the priory.

The delegate discovered that the prioress was financially mismanaging the priory and committing a number of "crimes" including drinking and having sexual relations with the chaplain and other men. The prioress had a baby with the priest. She was also known to be violent and assaulted the nuns under her care.

The prioress and the nuns made accusations against each other. Eventually, the prioress was brought before the bishop's court to face charges of corruption and other crimes.

There are no records of what happened to the nuns after this but the priory only existed for a few years before the priory was shut down in 1525.

Centuries later in 2015, modern archaeologists found the remains of 92 skeletons in the burial site at the location that used to be Littlemore Priory. The remains were believed to be that of the nuns and the people who had lived in the region around the priory.

Out of all the buried skeletons, there was one skeleton that was buried face down - a position that was reserved for "sinners." Researchers believe that the skeleton buried face down would have belonged to one of the nuns involved in the scandal of 1512.