Britain's King Charles III is a direct descendant of Mary Boleyn, a mistress of Henry VIII and sister to Anne Boleyn

Mary Boleyn (painting) Credit Unknown; Public Domain Image

Mary Boleyn (1499 - 1543) is most famous for being Anne Boleyn's sister. Her sister, Anne, was married to England's King Henry VIII and reigned as Queen consort from 1533 to 1536.

Mary herself was reported to have had an affair with her brother-in-law, King Henry VIII. She was also reported to be the mistress of France's King Francis I.

After her sister, Anne, was executed by King Henry VIII, Mary fell into obscurity and died a few years later.

Mary had two children with her husband William Carey - a daughter, Catherine Carey, and a son, Henry Carey.

Britain's King Charles III is a direct descendant of Mary through her elder daughter, Catherine Carey. Mary would be the 12th great-grandmother of the late Queen Elizabeth II, mother of the current King Charles III.

The descendants of Mary did not become royal until the 1900s when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (King Charles III's maternal grandmother) married the future King George VI.

In another twist, it has been rumored that since Mary was King Henry VIII's mistress, it was possible that her daughter's father was the king himself. If this were true, that would make King Charles III a direct descendant of King Henry VIII also. However, there is no way to confirm this and it could have just been a rumor.

Also, King Henry VIII never acknowledged Mary's daughter as his own although he had previously acknowledged another illegitimate child from a different affair.

Mary is most famously depicted in the Hollywood film, The Other Boleyn Girl (2008).