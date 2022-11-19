Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals

Display of Neanderthal man in a museum Credit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

They primarily lived in the region of Europe to southwestern and central Asia.

Scientists theorize that the Neanderthals only became extinct 40,000 years ago when modern humans arrived in Africa.

Before their extinction, they survived on a range of foods including plants, big game Ice Age animals, and marine animals if they lived close to the ocean.

However, a time would have come when climates changed and the world became warmer. Their regular habitats disappeared. During this time, the Neanderthals would have been most vulnerable to starvation. It was then that they resorted to some other types of food than the norm.

Scientists have already found evidence of cannibalism in some of the remains of Neanderthals. A discovery from the 1990s of Neanderthal remains in a small cave in France revealed that their bones bore signs of cannibalism. Cut marks, scrap marks, and teeth marks on the bones indicated that it was other Neanderthals who were feeding on their own kind.

Scientists believe that there was rapid climate change in the region and within a few generations of Neanderthals, the landscape totally changed. There were no longer any big game animals for the Neanderthals to hunt. They were desperate to survive when they resorted to cannibalism.

However, this was not a regular way of life for them and scientists think this was not "murder." Rather, the term to use according to an article in Ars Technica would be "opportunistic consumption."