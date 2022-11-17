A stone wall in an ancient Aztec temple is filled with a rack of skulls that represents their sacrificial victims

Skull Rack of the Great Temple Credit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image

The Skull Rack (tzompantli) of the Great Temple is an ancient Aztec sculpture that displays hundreds of stone skulls. It is located at the site of the Great Temple in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Great Temple (Templo Mayor) was located in Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec empire. It was first constructed sometime after 1325. Later, it was destroyed by the Spanish in the 1500s because they found the native people and their practices to be barbaric. Instead, the Mexico City Cathedral was built at the site.

Archaeologists found the skull rack at the ruins of the Great Temple. There are reportedly 240 carved skulls in the rack.

For the Aztecs, the purpose of the skull rack was to display the heads of sacrificed human victims. The skull racks served as altars or venues for rituals. It was also used to honor the Aztec gods and showcased the power and might of the Aztec empire.

There were two types of skull racks that were used by the Aztecs. In the first type, the racks would consist of carved human skulls made out of stone. In the second type, real human skulls were displayed on wood. The real human skulls shocked the Spanish conquistadors.

In addition to the Aztecs, there were other cultures in Mesoamerica that utilized skull racks including the Toltecs and the Maya.

According to Atlas Obscura, visitors to Mexico City can find the skull rack at the Great Temple. There is also another example of an ancient skull rack inside the Great Temple Museum.