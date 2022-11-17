A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World Records

Maude Tull on the Johnny Carson show Credit: Gding/Find a Grave

Maude Tull (1872 - 1976) is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest woman to drive a car.

According to the Guinness World Records, she was issued a renewal of her driving license at the age of 104 which indicated that she was still driving at that age. However, she died just a few months after her license was renewed.

Tull was from Inglewood, California although she was born in Iowa in 1872. She was a bit of a minor celebrity who appeared on the Johnny Carson show as a centenarian. When she appeared on the show, she was described as funny and very sharp.

She first learned to drive after her husband's death in 1965. At the time of his death, she was 91 years old.

There is a story associated with Tull that appeared in the 1975 issue of Jet magazine.

It reveals that when she applied for her driver's license renewal, she was 103. However, the state motor vehicle department's computer rejected her because she was too "young." It was a mistake because the computer system had wrongly interpreted her date of birth. Instead of 1872, her birth year was interpreted as 1972 and at the time, people born in 1972 were too young to get a license.

The mistake was rectified and Tull was issued a one-year limited-term license. She went on to become the oldest female driver to get her license renewed as well as one of the 10 oldest drivers in the state of California.