Inglewood, CA

A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World Records

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjfJu_0jE9NeLF00
Maude Tull on the Johnny Carson showCredit: Gding/Find a Grave

Maude Tull (1872 - 1976) is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest woman to drive a car.

According to the Guinness World Records, she was issued a renewal of her driving license at the age of 104 which indicated that she was still driving at that age. However, she died just a few months after her license was renewed.

Tull was from Inglewood, California although she was born in Iowa in 1872. She was a bit of a minor celebrity who appeared on the Johnny Carson show as a centenarian. When she appeared on the show, she was described as funny and very sharp.

She first learned to drive after her husband's death in 1965. At the time of his death, she was 91 years old.

There is a story associated with Tull that appeared in the 1975 issue of Jet magazine.

It reveals that when she applied for her driver's license renewal, she was 103. However, the state motor vehicle department's computer rejected her because she was too "young." It was a mistake because the computer system had wrongly interpreted her date of birth. Instead of 1872, her birth year was interpreted as 1972 and at the time, people born in 1972 were too young to get a license.

The mistake was rectified and Tull was issued a one-year limited-term license. She went on to become the oldest female driver to get her license renewed as well as one of the 10 oldest drivers in the state of California.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Driving# Old Age# World Record# License

Comments / 133

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
153671 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

This is the closest point to the middle of the world from the U.S.

Sundial positioned on the equator line in EcuadorPhoto byCredit: Cayambe; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The equator is an imaginary line that lies around the middle of Earth. The imaginary line is halfway between the North Pole and the South Pole at 0 degrees latitude.

Read full story
Hodges, AL

The only American to get directly hit by a falling meteorite suffered a huge bruise and then used it as a doorstop

Only one person has been documented in history to have been hit by a falling meteorite and that person was Ann Hodges of Alabama. On November 30, 1954, a 34-year-old woman, Ann, was struck by a falling meteorite that broke through the roof of her house, banged against furniture, and then bounced against her body. Ann received a large bruise on her thigh where the meteorite struck her.

Read full story
112 comments

A tiny "mineral flower" seen on the planet Mars may have been created by water

Rock flower on MarsCredit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS; Public Domain Image. Earlier in February 2022, NASA's Mars rover, Curiosity, captured the most bizarre image on the planet Mars. The rover had been looking for signs of life on the planet. It captures visual data and relays it back to Earth.

Read full story
10 comments

A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era

King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

Read full story
81 comments
Vermont State

Those who were sick were thought to be vampires in the Great New England Vampire Panic of the 1800s

Screenshot of the vampire, DraculaCredit: Screenshot from "Internet Archive" of the trailer for Dracula (1931); Public Domain image. The Vampire Panic of the 1800s specifically took place in the states of Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, southern Massachusetts, and Vermont. The panic was in reaction to an outbreak of tuberculosis in the New England states.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwide

Bedbugs have always been a real problem for libraries. Bedbugs found in library books are not uncommon and the problem persists even now in 2022. One of the worst incidences of bedbug infestation in a library occurred at the Denver Public Library in 2009. An elderly patron borrowed some rare books and took them home. Unfortunately, the patron lived in a bedbug-infested apartment and when he returned the rare books, he unknowingly brought the bedbugs back to the library. The books that he returned contained bugs, larvae, and droppings.

Read full story
51 comments

In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down

Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.

Read full story
302 comments

Britain's King Charles III is a direct descendant of Mary Boleyn, a mistress of Henry VIII and sister to Anne Boleyn

Mary Boleyn (painting)Credit Unknown; Public Domain Image. Mary Boleyn (1499 - 1543) is most famous for being Anne Boleyn's sister. Her sister, Anne, was married to England's King Henry VIII and reigned as Queen consort from 1533 to 1536.

Read full story
116 comments

Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals

Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

Read full story
45 comments

The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct

ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.

Read full story
19 comments

Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral

Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.

Read full story
183 comments

At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age

Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.

Read full story
197 comments

A stone wall in an ancient Aztec temple is filled with a rack of skulls that represents their sacrificial victims

Skull Rack of the Great TempleCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. The Skull Rack (tzompantli) of the Great Temple is an ancient Aztec sculpture that displays hundreds of stone skulls. It is located at the site of the Great Temple in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read full story
162 comments

A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter

Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.

Read full story
273 comments

Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.

Read full story
1798 comments

A "Planet Killer" asteroid that is capable of causing extinction on Earth is hiding in the sun's glare

Artwork of a globe and celestial bodiesCredit: T. Pyle (SSC)/NASA; Public Domain Image. An asteroid called 2022 AP7 was only just discovered this year on January 13, 2022. The asteroid is one kilometer to 1.5 kilometers in size and has been classified as an Apollo asteroid.

Read full story
178 comments

The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives

'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.

Read full story
122 comments

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla share the same ancestor from the 17th century

King Charles III and Queen Consort CamillaCredit: The White House from Washington, DC; Public Domain Image. King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are not just married. Evidently, they are also blood relatives to each other.

Read full story
215 comments

Scientists project that a hazardous asteroid the size of 3 football fields will pass close to Earth on April 13, 2029

Artwork showing asteroid approaching EarthCredit: Sebastian Kaulitzki/Science Photo Library/Corbis; Public Domain Image. Earth continuously gets hit by asteroids and comets. However, most of the asteroids are quite tiny in size like dust particles. Any larger asteroids are a cause of concern.

Read full story
149 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy