A "Planet Killer" asteroid that is capable of causing extinction on Earth is hiding in the sun's glare

Artwork of a globe and celestial bodies Credit: T. Pyle (SSC)/NASA; Public Domain Image

An asteroid called 2022 AP7 was only just discovered this year on January 13, 2022. The asteroid is one kilometer to 1.5 kilometers in size and has been classified as an Apollo asteroid.

Apollo asteroids belong to a group of near-Earth asteroids whose orbits cross that of Earth's orbit. There are more than 10,000 Apollo asteroids and approximately 1600 asteroids in the group are considered to be "potentially hazardous asteroids" because they orbit very close to Earth and have the means to cause significant damage if impact is made.

The asteroid 2022 AP7 remained undiscovered until this year because it couldn't be found easily. Its orbit is in the region between Earth and Venus. This region of space is difficult to see because it is hidden by the glare of the sun.

Scientists were only able to discover the asteroid because they used a specialized camera unit called the Dark Energy Camera to scan the sky at specific times when the asteroids are detectable.

According to media reports, the 2022 AP7 asteroid is the largest object found in the last eight years that could be hazardous to Earth.

While the risk of collision is still small, scientists are concerned about the consequences if it does collide. It could cause a massive extinction event similar to the events that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.

According to scientists' calculations, for the next 146 years, the asteroid will only make distant approaches from Earth. However, perturbations in the solar system could cause the asteroid to impact Earth after some thousands of years.