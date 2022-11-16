The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives

'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0

The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.

It is located in a royal necropolis called Dahshur in Egypt. Dahshur is home to several pyramids including some of the largest and best-preserved pyramids in Egypt.

The Black Pyramid is one of the most imposing monuments at the site. It appears dark and decaying and looks like a mound of rubble. It is encased in limestone and made of mud-brick and clay. It is 75 meters tall and has a base that is 105 meters long. However, it no longer resembles a pyramid because it is in ruins.

European archaeologists first started excavating the pyramid in 1892. The excavation was only completed in 1983.

There are burial chambers located underneath the pyramid in the subterranean structure. The burial chambers are thought to belong to the Pharaoh Amenemhet and his daughter, Sobekneferu who also became a pharaoh.

A large sarcophagus for the king was found but his body wasn't in it while the Queen's section was broken into and looted.

The other tombs in the pyramid may have belonged to Pharoah Amenemhet's wives. He is reported to have had at least three wives. One of the burial chambers was directly identified to belong to one of the wives while the others were not identified because looters had removed most of the artifacts in the burial chambers.

The Black Pyramid is now sunken and collapsed but it still remains a site of tourist attraction in Egypt.

