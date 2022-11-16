King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla share the same ancestor from the 17th century

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Credit: The White House from Washington, DC; Public Domain Image

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are not just married. Evidently, they are also blood relatives to each other.

Specifically, they are ninth cousins once removed. Their shared ancestry dates back to the 17th century. Their common ancestor was Henry Cavendish, the 2nd Duke of Newcastle (1630-1691).

Cavendish was an English politician who sat in the House of Commons from 1660 to 1676. He inherited a dukedom but then lost it as he did not have any male heirs - only daughters. His favorite daughter was Margaret Cavendish.

According to Ancestry, King Charles III's family descends from the duke's elder and favorite daughter, Margaret while Camilla's family descended from the younger daughter of the duke, Catherine Cavendish.

It is not uncommon for royals to marry their own cousins as it was a family tradition then and it still continues in the present day. Marriage between cousins was a means of strengthening political alliances and also keeping the wealth in the family when it came to royal dynasties.

However, King Charles III and Camilla may be considered to be distant relations. His own parents were more closely related to each other. Queen Elizabeth II (1926- 2022) and Prince Philip (1921-2021) were both third cousins to each other in that they shared the same great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

There have even been a few cases of first-cousin marriages in the British Royal Family - Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert were both first cousins. Also, King George IV (1762 - 1830) and his wife, Caroline of Brunswick (1768-1821) were also first cousins.