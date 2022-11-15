Scientists project that a hazardous asteroid the size of 3 football fields will pass close to Earth on April 13, 2029

Artwork showing asteroid approaching Earth Credit: Sebastian Kaulitzki/Science Photo Library/Corbis; Public Domain Image

Earth continuously gets hit by asteroids and comets. However, most of the asteroids are quite tiny in size like dust particles. Any larger asteroids are a cause of concern.

Scientists have precisely projected that on April 13, 2029, a near-Earth asteroid called 99942 Apophis will pass close to Earth.

The asteroid Apophis is considered to be a near-Earth asteroid because its orbit would bring it within proximity of Earth.

Apophis was first discovered in 2004 by scientists at the Kitt Peak National Observatory. It was reported to be 1120 feet wide and according to NASA was the size of three football fields. It was also reported to be one of the most dangerous asteroids that could pass by Earth because of its size and the risk of impact.

Scientists at NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies have used optical and radar observations to map out the orbit of Apophis. Apophis is expected to orbit near Earth in 2029 and then again in 2036, 2051, 2066 / 2068. Initially, they were afraid that there was a possibility of an impact but now they have ruled it out completely.

Scientists have now declared that there is no risk of impact in 2029 or for the next 100 years.

When Apophis makes its close approach in 2029, it will be visible to the naked eye from certain locations. It will also become the closest asteroid of its size in recorded history. It is expected to come no closer than 19,600 miles over the Earth's surface.