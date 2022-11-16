A medical doctor famous on YouTube had his first professional boxing match on Showtime's Pay Per View

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski (born 1989) and popularly known as Dr. Mike is a Russian-American family physician who has taken social media and the internet by storm for his medical-based videos and advice.

He became famous when People magazine named him the "Sexiest Doctor Alive" in 2015. He is most popular on Instagram and YouTube with 4.4 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million on YouTube.

During the recent pandemic, Dr. Mike received media attention for highlighting information about Covid-19.

On his Wikipedia profile page, he is listed as a doctor and an internet personality but there is a third walk of life that he enjoys - boxing.

According to the good doctor, he had always been interested in martial arts but when he got into medical school, he had to give it up for a while. His interest in boxing resumed again in medical school. Boxing was a way for him to get fit but recently he decided to take his boxing into the professional arena.

Dr. Mike made his first pro-boxing debut just a few weeks ago on October 29, 2022. The match was broadcast live on Showtime pay-per-view and he was pitted against Chris Avila, a former UFC fighter. The fight was set in Glendale, Arizona.

Unfortunately, Dr. Mike took a beating from Avila and lost the fight. However, the good news was that his paycheck from the fight would go to charity.

After the fight, Dr. Mike wrote on his Instagram,

Taking a loss is not easy. Sticking it out when times get hard is not easy. But it's precisely because of that, we are able to grow as humans.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Dr. Mike again but most likely he will not give up his medical career anytime soon.