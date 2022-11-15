Accused of shooting an American, a 107-year old man set a record as the oldest prisoner in the world

The Guinness Book of World Records has listed an Australian man, Bill Wallace (1881 - 1989), as the oldest prisoner on record.

Wallace died at the age of 107 while he was still in prison. He was just about to turn 108 years old.

Wallace was born in New South Wales, Australia. The incident that left him in prison occurred in 1925. A newspaper article describes the incident.

The incident took place in a cafe in Melbourne, Australia. An American citizen named William Ernest Williams who had come to Australia as a seaman entered the cafe and started smoking.

Wallace who was described in the newspaper as a "gray-haired, middle-aged man" was already seated at the cafe. He did not like that Williams was smoking. He called out to Williams belligerently to put out his smoke. In the meantime, harsh words were flung in both directions.

Williams put out the smoke and left the cafe. However, the incident was not over as he was waiting for Wallace to leave the cafe. Wallace and Williams exchanged punches outside the cafe but it was Wallace who had the upper hand as he drew out a long-barrelled revolver and shot point blank at Williams.

The end result was that Wallace was charged with murder although no one came forward as a witness.

Wallace was sentenced to prison for an undetermined length of time. He seemed to enjoy prison life because he spent most of his time playing chess and smoking. When he turned 100 years old, a petition for his release was granted but he refused to leave prison saying it was his home.

He was gradually moved to Aradale Mental Hospital in Victoria, Australia where he spent his remaining life until he passed away in 1989 only a few weeks short of his 108th birthday.