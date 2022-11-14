She is the first woman to ever sit for a photograph

Photo of Dorothy Catherine Draper Credit: John William Draper; Public Domain Image

The photograph of Dorothy Catherine Draper (1807 - 1901) taken by her brother, John Draper in 1839 or 1840 is considered to be the earliest surviving photograph of a woman. It is also the oldest human portrait figure that is visible and well-defined. The photograph was taken at the site that is now New York University.

The photograph of Dorothy was actually a daguerreotype. The daguerreotype was common during the 1840s and 1850s. Unlike traditional photography, it was created without the use of a negative. Instead, the image was created on a sheet of copper that was plated with a thin coat of silver.

Dorothy's brother John who took the photograph was a professor who came to be known for his many accomplishments in academia. He became president of the American Chemical Society and was a founder of the New York School of Medicine.

Dorothy had helped John obtain a medical degree. She was the older sister and an assistant to her brother who provided him with financial help by teaching drawing and painting.

When Louis Daguerre founded the daguerreotype process, John immediately figured out how the process could be adapted for photography.

The portrait he took of his sister was a 65 second exposure. Dorothy was still young at the time. She had to sit very still in her lace and bonnet. John dusted her face with white flour so that the photographic contrast could be enhanced.

The end result was a photograph that would go down in American history as a legendary portrait taken from the earliest days of photography.