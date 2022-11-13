Companies can turn the remains of your loved ones into diamonds with just a half cup of human ashes

Diamonds really are forever. Cremation diamonds (also called memorial diamonds) can be made by extracting carbon from the ashes of a loved one.

According to the Cremation Institute, the process to turn ashes into diamonds can take weeks. First the carbon in the human body is isolated and purified. The resulting powder is refined to create pure carbon.

Then the diamond is "grown" with heat and pressure. The longer this process, the larger the diamond can grow. Diamonds can be grown from 0.1 carat to 2 carats.

After this, the diamond is cut into the shape of choice such as round, radiant, pear etc. The diamond can also be colored or remain clear.

Just like regular diamonds, each cremation diamond will receive a diamond grading report once the process is complete.

However there can be problems creating these diamonds and in some cases, it has turned out to be a scam. The process of creating a diamond from ashes is not that simple. In some cases, a company may not actually be using the ashes of your loved ones and there might not be enough purified carbon to produce a diamond. Instead, the client receives a synthetic diamond that has no remains of their loved one.

Moreover, the cost of a cremation diamond can be exorbitantly high. For example, the company Eterneva's creation diamonds start at approximately $3000 and can go up to $10,000 or more.

There are currently numerous companies that create cremation diamonds but for 2022, the Cremation Institute provides a list of the top best companies that provide quality diamonds.