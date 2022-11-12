A radar blip indicated something huge existed near the wreck of the Titanic but the mystery wasn't solved until now

An image depicting part of the wreck of the Titanic Credit: Lori Johnston, RMS Titanic Expedition 2003, NOAA-OE.; Public Domain Image

For the past 26 years, there has been a mystery surrounding the wreck of the Titanic.

The Titanic wreck was first discovered in 1985 where it was located approximately 13000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic. The ship was found in two pieces -the bow and the stern.

Sonar imaging was used to show the images of the wreckage. In 1996, a Titanic diver, Paul Henry Nageolet discovered a mysterious sonar blip near the Titanic wreckage.

The blip was thought to be either a shipwreck or a natural geographical structure in the ocean depths. The blip indicated that the mysterious structure was just as large as the Titanic wreckage. However, due to the difficult nature of traveling to the wreckage, the blip was not investigated until recently.

This year (2022), Nageolet teamed up with four other researchers and descended to the depths of the Atlantic to discover the source of the mysterious sonar blip.

What they found was not another shipwreck but a rocky reef. The reef was comprised of volcanic formations and was teeming with all kinds of marine life including deep-sea fishes, sponges, and coral reefs.

The researchers found this discovery surprising because they did not expect to see so much life at this depth. Typically, the ocean floor here would be very murky and muddy and not susceptible to life.

The researchers also found out that the marine life in the reef were very different to other marine organisms. They are still studying the images of the site and hope to go on another expedition as there may be other surprising structures near the wreckage.