The meeting that Hitler had with an African American student in Germany was unexpected

Hitler meeting with people Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image

African American academic Milton S. J. Wright (1903 - 1972) is reported to be the only person of African descent to have had a face to face conversation with Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945).

The conversation took place in 1932 a few months before Hitler came to power as Chancellor of Germany.

At the time, Wright was a Ph.D. academic in Germany. He had attended a political rally and was overhead joking about Hitler. Later, he was accosted by Hitler's SS guards who brought him to personally meet the dictator.

Wright had already heard about Hitler's views on race and was scared for his life but the conversation he had with Hitler ended up becoming the story of a lifetime.

According to Black Past, Wright's conversation with Hitler was a one-way affair with Hitler asking him questions and then answering his own questions instead of waiting for Wright to provide an answer.

During the conversation, it was reported that Hitler was aware of the history of enslaved African-Americans. Hitler claimed to respect the African American educator and leader Booker T. Washington (1856 - 1915). He was also aware of the work of Paul Robeson (1898-1976) who was a musician, football player and activist.

Hitler spoke about his views of African-Americans and other black people stating that they were destined to be a "third-class people" and "slaves" and that he had "pity" for them because their condition was hopeless. He also stated that they were "imitators of superior races."

From Wright's point of view, Hitler was surprisingly polite and courteous to him. He even suggested that they meet for another session and then gave him an autographed photo as a memento.

Wright never met with Hitler again but he did tell his story to a newspaper outlet and even published a 10-page booklet on his encounter with Hitler.