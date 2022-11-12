Milton S.J. Wright was the only black person who got an autograph from Hitler in Nazi Germany

An African colony stamp with Hitler and Mussolini on its cover Credit: Stefano Stabile; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Milton S.J. Wright is reported to be the only person of African descent who came face to face with German dictator Adolf Hitler and had a conversation with him. The bizarre encounter ended with Hitler giving him an autograph.

Wright (1903 - 1972) was an African-American academic who received a Ph.D. in economics in 1932 from Heidelberg University in Germany. Prior to this, he had obtained his B.A. from Wilberforce University in Ohio and his M.A. from Columbia University in the United States.

His Ph.D. thesis in Germany was titled "Economic Devolopment and Indigenous Policy in the African Protectorates."

In 1950, Wright published a 10 page booklet with the title, "I Spent Four Hours with Adolph Hitler: First and Only Negro to Meet Nazi Dictator Tells of Terrifying Session After Storm Troopers Accuse Him of Plotting Hitler Assassination."

Wright's encounter with Hitler according to the website Black Past occurred in the summer of 1932. He had attended a political rally in Germany to hear a speech by Hitler. At the time, Hitler was less than six months away from becoming Chancellor of Germany.

During the rally, Wright made a joke to his friends about assassinating Hitler. His joke was overheard by people and soon he was approached by SS guards who brought him to meet Hitler.

Wright got to meet Hitler and even though he was scared that he would be imprisoned and killed - nothing of the sort happened. Instead, he had a one-way conversation with the dictator with Hitler doing the majority of the talking.

Wright's meeting with Hitler lasted for four hours although it is not certain if the dictator spoke to him for the whole length of time. At the end of the meeting, Hitler complimented Wright's fluent German and even provided him with an autographed photo of himself.

Wright's bizarre meeting with Hitler was reported in the Pittsburgh Courier newspaper.

Wright eventually returned to the United States and became a Professor of Economics at Wilberforce University until he retired. He died in Ohio in 1972 at the age of 68.