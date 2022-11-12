The second worst ship disaster after the Titanic was afflicted with a history of murder and the loss of 852 lives

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3bdY_0j8CNxrn00
Lifeboat on board the EstoniaCredit: Accident Investigation Board Finland; Public Domain Image

The second worst ship disaster in the Western world occurred on the evening of September 27, 1994 on a stormy Baltic Sea.

The ship was called the Estonia and it was sailing from her home port of Tallinn and headed towards Stockholm. On board the cruise ferry were 989 people including passengers and crew members.

On that day, there was rough weather with heavy wind gusts but the it was not particularly unusual for the region.

On the outskirts of the islands of Turku, the visor of the ship broke and water started flooding in. The ship's four engines also stopped working completely.

Passengers were trapped because of the flooding and the listing of the ship. Many could not come up on top to the boat deck. A mayday signal was initiated but rescue operations were delayed because of a lack of power.

The ship sunk within 40 minutes of its visor breaking. By the end, only 138 people were rescued. Other nearby ships, helicopters and ferries helped in rescuing the remaining passengers who had not perished. About 852 people died from hypothermia and drowning.

The sinking of the Estonia became known as one of the worst maritime disasters of the 20th century after the Titanic. Even before its sinking, the ship was foreshadowed by two brutal murders that occurred on board 14 years earlier when the ship was known by a different name.

A Finnish business man was robbed and murdered on board the ship. The second incident occurred only year later when a German couple were savagely attacked.

The unfortunate incidents that led to the final sinking of the ship have led some to wonder if it was cursed in the first place.

