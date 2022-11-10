The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIgAq_0j5VNLl900
World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter

The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt.

The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.

The origin of the ancient papyrus was Theadelphia in Egypt and it was a part of the Heroninus archive of papyri left over from the Roman period in Egypt.

Researchers believe that the sender and receiver of the letter were both Christians. The letter writer was a man called Arrianus who addressed the letter to his brother Paulus. The name "Paulus" most likely refers to someone who was named after the Apostle Paul.

The letter was written in ancient Greek and the contents included a discussion about politics as well as food. Fish liver sauce was mentioned and Arrianus requested that Paulus send him the sauce.

The letter was no different from other letters of the time. However, there was one noticeable difference in how Arrianus signed off his name. He used the phrase "I pray that you fare well in the Lord." This phrase was characteristic of the Christian community in Roman Egypt and is also common in ancient New Testament manuscripts.

The letter may also be the oldest reference of Christianity outside the Bible.

Researchers were surprised with the content of the letter as it seemed to indicate that the Christians were not as ostracized as they initially believed. Arrianus wrote about mundane events in life and there was no mention of the persecution of Christians in the Roman era.

# History# Christianity# Ancient Rome

Comments / 294

