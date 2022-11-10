Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction

Neanderthal skull in a museum Credit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image

Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

Remains of the first Neanderthals were discovered in 1829. Since then, scientists are finding more of their remains in order to study their life history.

Southern Siberia is home to a cave system that is known to hold the remains of Neanderthals in the form of bones, teeth, and stone tools.

Scientists have been excavating these Siberian caves since 2007. However, now in 2022, they have discovered the first known family of Neanderthals reported to be about 54,000 years old.

The family included 13 Neanderthal individuals comprising seven men and six women. There were five children or adolescents in the group.

DNA was extracted from 17 bones and teeth fragments to make the discovery.

Scientists discovered 11 individuals in one cave and the other two individuals in a different nearby cave. This is the first time that a large number of human fossils were found assembled in one place indicating that the Neanderthals formed a community.

Family members in the Neanderthal group included a father, his teenage daughter, a male cousin or nephew, and an older aunt or grandmother.

It is believed that the 11 people found in one cave all perished together around the same time possibly due to starvation.

Also, the Neanderthals only lived in the caves for a short period of time.

The researchers further discovered that genetic diversity within this Neanderthal group was very low. The low genetic diversity is representative of a group of endangered animals. This would that this Neanderthal family were some of the last of their species before they became extinct.