Hitler's only living relatives may have made an agreement not to have any children

Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels with a young girl Attribution: Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-2004-1202-500 / CC-BY-SA 3.0

According to several sources, there are only five surviving and remaining relatives (as of November 2022) of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945).

The five living relatives are all descendants of Hitler's half-sister, Angela Hitler, and half-brother, Alois Hitler.

Angela Hitler had three children. Her grandson, Peter Raubal (born 1931) is her surviving descendant. The other living Hitler relatives are reported to be Heiner Hochegger (born 1945), Alexander Stuart-Houston (born 1949), Louis Stuart-Houston (born 1951) and Brian Stuart-Houston (born 1965).

Out of the five relatives, Heiner and Peter live in Austria while the remaining three relatives, Alexander, Louis and Brian live in America.

It is interesting to note that none of the five living Hitler relatives have had children of their own. Currently, the youngest relative, Brian, is middle-aged while the others are much older and would be senior citizens. Also, Alexander, Louis and Brian never married.

There have always been rumors that the living relatives have deliberately decided not to have children to completely end the Hitler dynasty. A British journalist wrote that Hitler's living relatives made an agreement not to carry his bloodline by ensuring that they had no children.

However, in a 2018 interview with a German newspaper, Alexander revealed that this was not completely accurate and that one of his brothers had tried to get married but failed. He did state that it was possible that his brothers may have had an arrangement not to have any children but he could not confirm this.

Regardless, it is expected that by the next century, there will be no one left from Hilter's bloodline.