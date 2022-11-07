The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag

Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0

In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.

The brothers were Alexander Adolf Stuart-Houston (born 1949), Louis Stuart-Houston (born 1951) and Brian William Stuart-Houston (born 1965).

The three brothers are the American descendants of the infamous Adolf Hitler (1889-1945). Specifically, they are Hitler's grand-nephews. Hitler was their father's uncle.

According to an article in Business Insider, the three brothers are Hitler's last living descendants. There would also have been a fourth brother but he died in 1989.

The father of the three brothers was William Patrick Hitler, a half-nephew to Hitler. William was actually born in the UK but as an adult he moved to Nazi Germany when Hitler came to power. Hitler helped him obtain jobs in Germany but William was dissatisfied and according to reports threatened to blackmail his uncle with unsavory details about their family history.

After this, William immigrated to the United States. He made a special request to President Franklin Roosevelt to join the US navy and he was drafted as a hospital corpsman in the navy.

To avoid using the last name of Hitler, William changed his surname to Stuart-Houston. Eventually, he got married and had four sons.

Currently, William's three remaining sons do not have children of their own. The brothers are very private and will hardly reveal that they are related to the infamous dictator. However, from all accounts, they are now a patriotic family flying the American flag in their yard.

Two of the brothers, Brian and Louis, live together in Long Island, New York (as of 2018) while their brother, Alexander lives nearby.

There have been no reported media interviews with the three brothers since 2018.