The Grammy award-winning producer who held the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtIlP_0j0VWydQ00
Display of a two-headed calf in a museumCredit: Rama; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France

In the condition of polycephaly, an animal or human may have more than one head. The occurrence of people and animals with two heads is rare but it does exist and is documented.

One man in the U.S., Todd Ray, did a great job with documenting and collecting two-headed animals.

Ray is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as owning the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world.

Ray is a former Grammy award-winning producer. He is known for producing hit songs and also creating and producing the TV series, Freakshow, for AMC. He also founded the Venice Beach Freakshow which ran from 2006 to 2017.

The Venice Beach Freakshow was known for its large collection of two-headed animals. At one time, the animals included a two-headed raccoon, a two-headed chicken, a two-headed pig, and other odd animals such a rooster with three legs, a pig with two mouths, and another pig with eight legs, four ears, and two tails.

These were just some of the examples of odd animals that Ray owned in his collection. Ray was reported to own more than 22 different specimens.

The Guinness Book of World Records reported that Ray searched the globe for these odd animals and spent over $150,000 on obtaining them for his collection. He even sought animals from places such as Peru and flew people over at his expense so they could bring the animals to him.

In 2022, it is not certain if Ray still owns his collection of two-headed animals although he continues to be listed in the Guinness World Records.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Animals# Guinness World Records

Comments / 13

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
142179 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD

World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter. The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt. The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.

Read full story
9 comments

Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction

Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

Read full story
4 comments

Hitler's only living relatives may have made an agreement not to have any children

Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels with a young girlAttribution: Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-2004-1202-500 / CC-BY-SA 3.0. According to several sources, there are only five surviving and remaining relatives (as of November 2022) of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945).

Read full story
102 comments

The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag

Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.

Read full story
414 comments

Mexican hairless dogs date back 3,500 years ago and were eaten by the Aztecs

The Xoloitzcuintle or Xolo include several breeds of hairless dogs. The hairless variant is known as the Mexican Hairless dog. The breed of hairless dogs is characterized by smooth, close-fitting skin and the dogs range in different colors from black to a reddish color. The dog wrinkles its forehead when deep in thought.

Read full story
62 comments

Snake den in Canada is home to the largest mass of snakes ever found in one place

Narcisse Snake Dens of ManitobaCredit: Travel Manitoba; CC-BY-2.0 The largest gathering of snakes is found in one place in Canada. According to Science.org, the Narcisse Snake Dens of Manitoba is home to 75,000 snakes that slither together in a jumbled mess. It is reported to be the largest concentration of snakes in the world.

Read full story
19 comments

Snake Island is densely infested with venomous Golden Lancehead vipers - one snake every square meter

Golden LanceheadCredit: Ko Biet; CC-BY-SA-4.0-International. Snake Island (also known as Ilha de Queimada Grande) is an island that is located off the coast of Brazil in the Atlantic Ocean. It is considered by some reports to be the world's deadliest island.

Read full story
32 comments

Harmless-looking plant is named the "Suicide Plant" because its sting is comparable to electrocution and hot acid

Dendrocnide moroidesCredit: Steve Fitzgerald; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Discovery news has nicknamed one of the world's most dangerous plant the "Suicide Plant." The "Suicide Plant" is actually the Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides). It is a harmless-looking plant that is mainly found in the rainforests of Malaysia and Australia.

Read full story
215 comments

John Tanner was an example of white assimilation into Native American culture

Portrait of John Tanner in 1830Credit: Edwin James (portrait exécuté à la demande de); Public Domain Image. John Tanner (1780 - 1846) was captured by the Odawa Indians as a young boy. His family had homesteaded on the Ohio River in the region that is now Kentucky when he was kidnapped.

Read full story
33 comments

The "White Woman of the Genesee" was captured by the Native Americans and chose to live with them instead of her own

1892 illustration of Mary JemisonCredit: Harriet S. Caswell (author of book in which this image appears); Public Domain Image. Mary Jemison (1743 - 1833) was captured and adopted by a Seneca Native American family as a young girl.

Read full story
737 comments

The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.

Read full story
156 comments

Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune

Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).

Read full story
84 comments

Researchers are still finding wads of chewing gum spit out by the Stone Age people

Credit: Виктор Васнецов; Public Domain Image. Who knew that the Stone Age people who lived a long time ago (five thousand years or more) had their own version of chewing gum?

Read full story
74 comments

Civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. paid for the birth of actress Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts in 2013Credit: Gabbo T; CC-BY-SA-2.0 There is a surprising story about the birth of Hollywood star, Julia Roberts. Julia was born on October 28, 1967. As of 2022, she is listed as 55 years old.

Read full story
49 comments

The first white woman with the blue tattoo of a Native American tribe

Olive OatmanCredit: Benjamin F. Powelson (1823–1885) Blue pencil.svg wikidata:Q50412726; Public Domain Image. Olive Oatman (1837 - 1903) is known as the first white woman on record to have a Native American tattoo.

Read full story
207 comments

One man claims to have been illegitimately born to King Charles III and Camilla when they were both teens

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla the Queen ConsortCredit: Ibagli; Public Domain Image. An Australian man, Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims to be the illegitimate son of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the UK.

Read full story
474 comments
New York City, NY

The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guests

Inside NY's Waldorf Astoria in 1902Credit: United States Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. According to Atlas Obscura, there is an abandoned train station that is located beneath New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Read full story
8 comments

"Halloween asteroid" shaped like a skull flew by Earth twice in the last few years

Radar image of asteroid 2015 TB145Credit: NAIC-Arecibo/NSF; Public Domain Image. There is a Halloween asteroid that is spookily shaped like a skull. The asteroid is officially called 2015 TB145.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy