The Grammy award-winning producer who held the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world

Display of a two-headed calf in a museum Credit: Rama; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France

In the condition of polycephaly, an animal or human may have more than one head. The occurrence of people and animals with two heads is rare but it does exist and is documented.

One man in the U.S., Todd Ray, did a great job with documenting and collecting two-headed animals.

Ray is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as owning the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world.

Ray is a former Grammy award-winning producer. He is known for producing hit songs and also creating and producing the TV series, Freakshow, for AMC. He also founded the Venice Beach Freakshow which ran from 2006 to 2017.

The Venice Beach Freakshow was known for its large collection of two-headed animals. At one time, the animals included a two-headed raccoon, a two-headed chicken, a two-headed pig, and other odd animals such a rooster with three legs, a pig with two mouths, and another pig with eight legs, four ears, and two tails.

These were just some of the examples of odd animals that Ray owned in his collection. Ray was reported to own more than 22 different specimens.

The Guinness Book of World Records reported that Ray searched the globe for these odd animals and spent over $150,000 on obtaining them for his collection. He even sought animals from places such as Peru and flew people over at his expense so they could bring the animals to him.

In 2022, it is not certain if Ray still owns his collection of two-headed animals although he continues to be listed in the Guinness World Records.