Harmless-looking plant is named the "Suicide Plant" because its sting is comparable to electrocution and hot acid

Discovery news has nicknamed one of the world's most dangerous plant the "Suicide Plant."

The "Suicide Plant" is actually the Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides). It is a harmless-looking plant that is mainly found in the rainforests of Malaysia and Australia.

However, looks can be deceiving with this plant and it is certainly not harmless. When the plant is touched, it produces a sting that is reported to feel like you have been electrocuted and burned with hot acid at the same time. The sting is extremely painful and lasts for a long time.

The plant has a fine layer of poisonous needles that coats the entire plant. If you are stung, it is not easy to pluck out the needles. The only way to remove them is to painfully rip it out all at once similar to the way waxing strips are used to remove hair. Also, if the needles happen to break off while stuck in the skin, the pain can last for years.

According to Discovery, there are several instances of people who have come across the Gympie-Gympie.

In one anecdote, a man unknowingly used the leaves of the plant as toilet paper. The end result was that he could not bear the pain and shot himself. For another man who touched the plant, the pain did not leave for two years. Even researchers studying the plant have been warned from going near it. While some of these stories may be exaggerated, at least one fatality has been reported in the literature.

The Gympie-Gympie remains one of the world's most venomous plants.