The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkdNg_0iyCkV7O00
Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0

Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.

Princess Michael is no stranger to the noble experience. She was born a baroness in a German-populated town in what is now the Czech Republic. She belongs to a German noble family and was already related to the British Royals through shared ancestry even before her marriage to Prince Michael.

Princess Michael's father was Baron Gunther Hubertus von Reibnitz (1894 - 1983). During World War II, he was an officer in the Army Reserve and was called to serve during the war. He became a major in Adolf Hitler's SS army.

Princess Michael's connection to Nazi Germany was only discovered in the 1980s although she had been married to Prince Michael since 1978. Her background had remained sketchy until a historian dug up her family history which is described in a 1985 article in The Guardian.

According to the historian, Princess Michael's father had been a member of the Nazi Party since 1930 which was three years before Hitler came to power.

Princess Michael's father even received a recommendation from Hermann Goering, one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party who also became a war criminal.

While the historian may be accurate, there are conflicting and vague accounts of the role that Princess Michael's father played in Hitler's army. In a Wikipedia profile of the baron, it is also claimed that he was not a loyal supporter of Hitler.

Regardless of his role, Princess Michael of Kent is now a member of the British Royal Family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# British Royals# Princess

Comments / 146

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
141217 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Snake den in Canada is home to the largest mass of snakes ever found in one place

Narcisse Snake Dens of ManitobaCredit: Travel Manitoba; CC-BY-2.0 The largest gathering of snakes is found in one place in Canada. According to Science.org, the Narcisse Snake Dens of Manitoba is home to 75,000 snakes that slither together in a jumbled mess. It is reported to be the largest concentration of snakes in the world.

Read full story
11 comments

Snake Island is densely infested with venomous Golden Lancehead vipers - one snake every square meter

Golden LanceheadCredit: Ko Biet; CC-BY-SA-4.0-International. Snake Island (also known as Ilha de Queimada Grande) is an island that is located off the coast of Brazil in the Atlantic Ocean. It is considered by some reports to be the world's deadliest island.

Read full story
13 comments

Even before Meghan Markle, there was a Maori member of the British Royal Family

Image of a Maori chief (generic image)Credit: Thomas Chambers, engraver; Public Domain Image. Even before Meghan Markle arrived on the royal scene, there was another person who married into the British Royal Family and was of a different ethnicity.

Read full story
27 comments

The Grammy award-winning producer who held the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world

Display of a two-headed calf in a museumCredit: Rama; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France. In the condition of polycephaly, an animal or human may have more than one head. The occurrence of people and animals with two heads is rare but it does exist and is documented.

Read full story
10 comments

Harmless-looking plant is named the "Suicide Plant" because its sting is comparable to electrocution and hot acid

Dendrocnide moroidesCredit: Steve Fitzgerald; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Discovery news has nicknamed one of the world's most dangerous plant the "Suicide Plant." The "Suicide Plant" is actually the Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides). It is a harmless-looking plant that is mainly found in the rainforests of Malaysia and Australia.

Read full story
116 comments

John Tanner was an example of white assimilation into Native American culture

Portrait of John Tanner in 1830Credit: Edwin James (portrait exécuté à la demande de); Public Domain Image. John Tanner (1780 - 1846) was captured by the Odawa Indians as a young boy. His family had homesteaded on the Ohio River in the region that is now Kentucky when he was kidnapped.

Read full story
31 comments

The "White Woman of the Genesee" was captured by the Native Americans and chose to live with them instead of her own

1892 illustration of Mary JemisonCredit: Harriet S. Caswell (author of book in which this image appears); Public Domain Image. Mary Jemison (1743 - 1833) was captured and adopted by a Seneca Native American family as a young girl.

Read full story
624 comments

Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune

Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).

Read full story
72 comments

Researchers are still finding wads of chewing gum spit out by the Stone Age people

Credit: Виктор Васнецов; Public Domain Image. Who knew that the Stone Age people who lived a long time ago (five thousand years or more) had their own version of chewing gum?

Read full story
77 comments

Civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. paid for the birth of actress Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts in 2013Credit: Gabbo T; CC-BY-SA-2.0 There is a surprising story about the birth of Hollywood star, Julia Roberts. Julia was born on October 28, 1967. As of 2022, she is listed as 55 years old.

Read full story
49 comments

The first white woman with the blue tattoo of a Native American tribe

Olive OatmanCredit: Benjamin F. Powelson (1823–1885) Blue pencil.svg wikidata:Q50412726; Public Domain Image. Olive Oatman (1837 - 1903) is known as the first white woman on record to have a Native American tattoo.

Read full story
200 comments

One man claims to have been illegitimately born to King Charles III and Camilla when they were both teens

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla the Queen ConsortCredit: Ibagli; Public Domain Image. An Australian man, Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims to be the illegitimate son of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the UK.

Read full story
472 comments
New York City, NY

The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guests

Inside NY's Waldorf Astoria in 1902Credit: United States Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. According to Atlas Obscura, there is an abandoned train station that is located beneath New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Read full story
8 comments

"Halloween asteroid" shaped like a skull flew by Earth twice in the last few years

Radar image of asteroid 2015 TB145Credit: NAIC-Arecibo/NSF; Public Domain Image. There is a Halloween asteroid that is spookily shaped like a skull. The asteroid is officially called 2015 TB145.

Read full story
5 comments

The "hidden cousins" of Queen Elizabeth II were confined to an institution for having a mental illness

Nerissa (1919 - 1986) and Katherine Bowes-Lyon (1926 - 2014) were nicknamed the "hidden cousins" because they were the first cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Nerissa and Katherine were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife. John was the Queen Mother's brother and uncle to Queen Elizabeth II.

Read full story
320 comments

America's "Quiet Zone" is a haven for those who wish to avoid cell phone radiation

According to CNN, Green Back in West Virginia is America's quietest town. It is America's quietest town because cell phones are banned. There is almost no connectivity in Green Back.

Read full story
12 comments

The world's most expensive coffee beans are handpicked from the droppings of the civet cat

Coffee seeds from the fecal matter of the palm civetCredit: Wibowo Djatmiko (Wie146); CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kopi Luwak is considered to be the world's most expensive coffee bean. It is an Indonesian coffee that consists of partially digested coffee beans or cherries.

Read full story
209 comments

Designer of the "little black dress" made a final gift to Audrey Hepburn right before her death

Colorized image of Audrey Hepburn in 1959Credit: MGM; Public Domain Image. Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) was a fashion muse for French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018).

Read full story
1 comments

The Merovingians from ancient Gaul were alleged to have Jesus's bloodline

The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.

Read full story
294 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy