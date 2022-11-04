The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of Kent Credti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0

Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.

Princess Michael is no stranger to the noble experience. She was born a baroness in a German-populated town in what is now the Czech Republic. She belongs to a German noble family and was already related to the British Royals through shared ancestry even before her marriage to Prince Michael.

Princess Michael's father was Baron Gunther Hubertus von Reibnitz (1894 - 1983). During World War II, he was an officer in the Army Reserve and was called to serve during the war. He became a major in Adolf Hitler's SS army.

Princess Michael's connection to Nazi Germany was only discovered in the 1980s although she had been married to Prince Michael since 1978. Her background had remained sketchy until a historian dug up her family history which is described in a 1985 article in The Guardian.

According to the historian, Princess Michael's father had been a member of the Nazi Party since 1930 which was three years before Hitler came to power.

Princess Michael's father even received a recommendation from Hermann Goering, one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party who also became a war criminal.

While the historian may be accurate, there are conflicting and vague accounts of the role that Princess Michael's father played in Hitler's army. In a Wikipedia profile of the baron, it is also claimed that he was not a loyal supporter of Hitler.

Regardless of his role, Princess Michael of Kent is now a member of the British Royal Family.