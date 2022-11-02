The first white woman with the blue tattoo of a Native American tribe

Olive Oatman (1837 - 1903) is known as the first white woman on record to have a Native American tattoo.

Oatman had a prominent blue cactus tattoo on her face representative of the Mohave tribe. The tattoo was created by pricking the skin in small, regular rows across the chin. The tattoo was specifically marked on Oatman's chin and was a part of the culture of Mohave women. It was a way to identify people in the afterlife.

Although Oatman was white, she and her younger sister were captured and held as captives by the Native Americans in 1850. Oatman's family was killed during the attack but Oatman herself was eventually accepted as a member of the tribe.

She spent four years with the Mohave before she was returned back to her family and home. By the time she returned to western society, she was a teenager. After she came back, she lectured about her experiences with the Mohave.

When she returned, Oatman's tattoo was treated as unusual and odd. Oatman would often appear in public wearing a veil to cover up her facial tattoo. However, when she went out on the lecture circuit, she would remove her veil.

She eventually married a cattle farmer and even adopted a baby girl.

Oatman became known as the woman with the blue tattoo. There was a biography written about her and even a town in Arizona named after her.

Oatman died in 1903 of a heart attack. She was buried in Texas with a historical marker placed at her grave.