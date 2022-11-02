One man claims to have been illegitimately born to King Charles III and Camilla when they were both teens

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla the Queen Consort Credit: Ibagli; Public Domain Image

An Australian man, Simon Charles Dorante-Day claims to be the illegitimate son of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the UK.

Simon has already received media attention for his claims. The Daily Mail and even Australian news channels have published media reports about Simon's claim to royalty.

Simon was born in 1966 in Portsmouth in the UK. He is currently 56 years old as of 2022.

According to Simon, he was adopted at the age of 8 months old in the UK. Simon and his adoptive family then moved to Australia.

Simon's adoptive grandparents are reported to have worked for the Royal Family in one of their households. Furthermore, Simon claims that his adoptive grandmother directly told him that he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

In Simon's story, Charles and Camilla already had a close relationship in 1965. Nine months before Simon was born in 1966, Camilla was reportedly missing from the social scene and Charles was sent out on a trip to Australia. Both Camilla and Charles would only have been about 17 years old at the time.

After he was born, Simon claims that Camilla kept him until he was 8 months old. During this time, he was hidden from the world with the help of royal protection officers and even members of the Royal Family. After 8 months, he was quietly given up for adoption after being named "Simon Charles."

Recently, Simon wrote to Queen Elizabeth II before she passed but she never responded. He has pursued a request for a DNA test from Charles and Camilla but even this has gone nowhere.

Now Simon is planning to pursue a documentary about his life story and the search for the truth. He hopes that a major streaming service like Netflix will take up his story.

While there have been many who claim they are linked to the Royals, Simon's story is the one that seems to have captured some of the media's attention. Obviously, he will need a lot of evidence before he can be taken seriously.